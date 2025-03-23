Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,516,003 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,520,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.