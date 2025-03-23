CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 136,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
