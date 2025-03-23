FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 2,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

