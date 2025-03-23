Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Fellazo
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
Featured Stories
