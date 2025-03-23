Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (7.05) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 63.70%.

Literacy Capital Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of BOOK stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.55) on Friday. Literacy Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($6.91). The stock has a market cap of £250.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 454.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

Literacy Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.