FCA Corp TX Has $5.95 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,863,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,445,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 721,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after buying an additional 322,286 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

