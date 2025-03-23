Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

