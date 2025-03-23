Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $10,565,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,682,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,647,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

