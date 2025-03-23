Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 15,981 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $25,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 134.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1,255.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $818,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.6 %

FORM opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

