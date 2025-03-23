Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,354 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EA opened at $144.30 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.64.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,740. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

