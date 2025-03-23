Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,051,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 999,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

