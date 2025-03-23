Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

