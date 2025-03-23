KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

