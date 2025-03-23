6,295 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

