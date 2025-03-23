Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

WES stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.