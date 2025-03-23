Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

