Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

