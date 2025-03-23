Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,647,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.