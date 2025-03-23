Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

