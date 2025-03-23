Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.23 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

