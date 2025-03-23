Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

