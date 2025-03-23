Sei Investments Co. Has $128.50 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,405,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786,167 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $128,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

