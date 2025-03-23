Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JXN opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

