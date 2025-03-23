HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,050,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

IAU opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

