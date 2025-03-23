Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $99,352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $41,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $32,592,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $461.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.