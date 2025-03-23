Plancorp LLC Has $245,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.49 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

