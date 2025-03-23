Emerald Advisers LLC Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,639 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.