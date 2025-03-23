Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $218,490.30. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

