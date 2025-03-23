Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,887 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arhaus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.