Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

