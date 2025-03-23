Emerald Advisers LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 141,141 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,551. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

