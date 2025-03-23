Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770,586 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,324,895.92. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,060. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.