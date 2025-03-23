Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 4.0% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,384,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

