2,986 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $177,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

