1,565 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,074,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in McDonald’s by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $244,174,000 after buying an additional 677,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 43,591.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $171,241,000 after buying an additional 589,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 518.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 348,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,916,000 after acquiring an additional 291,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $305.07 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $298.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.46.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald's last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

