Partners Group Holding AG Sells 73,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,150 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

