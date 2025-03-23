Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

