Heron Bay Capital Management Invests $88,000 in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Snail Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Snail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

