Heron Bay Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 26.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

