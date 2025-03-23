Heron Bay Capital Management Takes Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 174,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 422.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.93.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

WM Technology Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

