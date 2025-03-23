Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

