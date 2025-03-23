Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99.
Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
