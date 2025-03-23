Upbound Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Upbound Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $24.81 on Friday. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.