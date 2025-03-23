Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous interim dividend of $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Bruce MacDiarmid acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$33.86 ($21.30) per share, with a total value of A$101,580.00 ($63,886.79). Insiders own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

