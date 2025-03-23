Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Issue Dividend of $9.70

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 9.70 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $349.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95. Roche has a 52-week low of $233.12 and a 52-week high of $354.19.
About Roche
