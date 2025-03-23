Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Issue Dividend of $9.70

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 9.70 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $349.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95. Roche has a 52-week low of $233.12 and a 52-week high of $354.19.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.