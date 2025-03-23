AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.05. 341,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 474,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

