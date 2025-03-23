Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.
Lendlease Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0363 dividend. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
