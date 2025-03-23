First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.33. 307,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 709,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 463,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

