Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) shares were up 0.7% on Friday. The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 3,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 426,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £231.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Further Reading

