First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Releases Earnings Results

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

FSEA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.40.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

