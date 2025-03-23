First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Releases Earnings Results

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.
First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %
FSEA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.40.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Seacoast Bancorp
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.